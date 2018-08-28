Bridezilla Demands Cash From Guests to Fund $60k Wedding

Weddings can be pretty stressful, even when you're doing most of the planning yourself and going full DIY on your decorations. Venues aren't cheap, figuring out the guest list is never easy, and no one ever wants to sit next to Uncle Earl. It's enough to make some people lose their minds over what should be one of the best days of their lives.

Such was the case for an unnamed bride-to-be who recently took to Facebook to express her outrage over the fact that her guests refused to give her and her fiancé the mandatory minimum cash gift of no less than $1,500 that she demanded.

"My maid of honor (who shall not be named) pledged $5,000 along with her planning services. We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute $3,000. So our request for $1500 for all other guests was not ******* out of the ordinary. Like, we made it CLEAR. If you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once and [sic] a lifetime party."

Apparently, only eight other guests sent in the required tribute, then her ex's family and Voldemort (the Maid of Honor who Shall-Not-Be-Named) backed out on their promised donations, leaving the wannabe Kardashian in a bit of a bind.

The poor thing. She "just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day" and everyone ruined her hopes and dreams so severely that she not only canceled the wedding just four days before taking her vows, but she also broke up with her fiancé and decided to leave the country for two months to go backpacking around South America to find herself or whatever, presumably funded by the kind donations of the eight guests who aren't getting their deposits back.

Her Facebook post was pretty epic. You can check out the whole thing over on Imgur thanks to someone who took screenshots of it before she left social media altogether because life's just not fair.