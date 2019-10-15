Bride’s Brothers Surprise Her During Father Daughter Dance

WARNING: I didn't even get a full minute into this video before a real life tear fell down my cheek. I'm sitting at my desk at work so I quickly had to pause the video to collect myself.

A Utah woman, Kaley West Young, was getting married. However, one thing was missing. Her father had passed away back in 2015.

She has five brothers so they stepped in, but that wasn't all. The brothers, Kevin, Dustin, Danny, Derek and Kasey, had edited their father's voice from old home videos into the Michael Bolton song, "Fathers and Daughters".

Their YouTube page had this description, "In 2015 Kaley's Dad David suddenly passed away from heart disease. Kaley had a very special bond with her Dad. She always looked forward to the day that he would walk her down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding. She was his little princess. Kaley's five brothers wanted her to still have that opportunity. They surprised her with this song that paid tribute to their Father."

Seriously, if you're not crying, I don't think you have a heart.

As if that wasn't cool enough, the video made its way to Michael Bolton and he tweeted about it!

Also, on a totally random note, I am loving her dress.