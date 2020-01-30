Bride Charges Wedding Guests To Attend Ceremony

A post on Reddit went viral after stating the bride-to-be planned to charge people (including family) to attend the wedding. The post from the bride's cousin says the following:

I have a cousin (26) her wedding is on Sunday, we’re not really close, but we do have an okay relationship. She made an announcement this week saying that she’ll be charging 50 dollars for every guest who’s coming. She said that they can Venmo her the money so there won’t be no problems and everyone who paid will be added onto the “exclusive guest list,” which basically means you won’t have to wait in line while other guests pay.