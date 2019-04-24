Brian Robison has signed a one-day contract with the Minnesota Vikings in order to officially retire as a member of the team.

The veteran defensive lineman spent his entire career with the Vikings from 2007-2017. He was planning on playing during the 2018 season, but was cut during the final days of training camp . Robison has told us on Overtime last year that he had the intention of playing in 2018 and then he would retire following the season.

While he didn't get the chance to be with the team last year, Robison was granted the opportunity to retire as a member of the team this offseason. The Minnesota Vikings signed Robison to a one-day contract so they could send him off the right way.

Robison finishes his NFL and Vikings career with 60 total sacks, 289 tackles, 19 pass deflections, and 13 forced fumbles in a total of 173 games. The former 4th round draft pick in the 2007 NFL Draft missed only three games in his career. The Vikings went to play in two NFC Championship games and won the NFC North four times during his stint with the team.