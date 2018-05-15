It's not over yet for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison. The longtime member of the Vikings will return for a 12th season.

Robison was drafted by the Vikings in the 4th round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he has spent his entire career with the team. He has been one of the more durable players for the Vikings having played a minimum of 15 games in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL.

The Texas native has 289 total combined tackles and 60 sacks entering the 2018 season. He has also forced 13 total fumbles and even returned one for a touchdown during the 2013 season.

With 11 seasons under his belt and another trip to the NFC Championship Game last season, many were wondering if Robison would give it another go or if he would step aside and call it a career. Robison answered all of the questions on Monday (May 14).

Robison signed a new two-year contract prior to the 2017 season, which that contract does continue through 2018. He is set to make about $3.4 million for the upcoming season after incentives are included.

