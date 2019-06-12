Brett Favre Coming to Sioux Falls in November

Here's something that is bound to excite both Packer and Viking fans alike.

Hall of Fame quarterback, and former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Vikings great Brett Favre will be making a stop in the Sioux Empire this November.

KSFY TV is reporting that Favre is coming to town to headline the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on Wednesday, (November 13) at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

The event, created 38 years ago by Gene Abdallah, former U.S. Marshall, and South Dakota State Senator, allows local business and community leaders the chance to come together for a night to honor the men and women in law enforcement who take such great care of us here in South Dakota.

In addition, the event has also helped to raise millions of dollars throughout the years for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement.

As KSFY reports, nearly 2,000 people attend the South Dakota law enforcement dinner each year. During the evening, one law enforcement officer will receive the William J. Janklow Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

To highlight the 2019 event, former Packer and Viking quarterback Brett Favre will speak.

Co-chair of the annual event, Scott Abdallah told KSFY TV, “We are absolutely thrilled that Brett Favre has accepted our invitation to speak to our men and women in law enforcement this year. This is a rare opportunity for law enforcement to meet a true football legend. Mr. Favre has agreed to a question and answer format, so it should be a really fun evening for our audience members.”

According to KSFY, Favre is known for entertaining audiences with a number of heartwarming stories and inspires them with lessons learned from adversities confronted both on and off the field.

The 2019 Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner begins at 6 PM that night. There's a limited number of tickets available for $50.00 each.

Those interested in attending should call 605-941-0054.

