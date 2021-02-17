BREAKING: Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70

Rush Limbaugh, who boasted the number #1 radio talk show for over 20 years has died Wednesday at the age of 70, his wife confirmed on the talk show.

The iconic personality was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January of 2020, according to Fox News.

His career spanned decades and was a staple in Sioux Falls radio for many years. The daily program began 33 years ago and over time, grew to more than 20 million listeners a day. He was the author of several books that went on to become best-sellers.

"I just wanted to be a guy on the radio and I wanted to succeed, and I wanted a situation where I could be honest." ~ Rush Limbaugh

Get our free mobile app

One of his crowning achievements was receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020, in Washington, DC. as shown above.

"I've listened to him since the 1980s" ~ Scott Smith, Sioux Falls radio listener.

Limbaugh was born in Missouri in 1951 and has championed the Republican Party for his entire career.