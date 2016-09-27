Breaking News Procedures For Sioux Falls Market

BREAKING NEWS PROCEDURES:

News personal primary contact for breaking stories: Jeff Harkness

* SOCIAL MEDIA UPDATES OR APP ALERTS SHOULD NOT GO OUT UNTIL AN ARTICLE IS PUBLISHED TO KSOO FIRST.

*** Being that KSFY is our television media partner, they are an invaluable resource to us as we go about providing up to the minute information regarding any potential breaking news event. In some cases, we may elect to defer to the KSFY News Team for more in-depth coverage depending on the situation.

Within our building and for our stations, in the event of breaking news (active shooter, severe weather or anything situation of this scale were to happen). Report the situation to Jeff Harkness in person, by phone (605)-351-5354 or email jeff@b1027.com. If Jeff is out of contact entirely, Scott or I will coordinate coverage of the situation.

Jeff, Scott or I will publish a preliminary article including any verified facts along with any witness/staff supplied photos/video to KSOO.

We then will Crosspost the article to all our station’s websites.

The article will be added to Dynamic Lead of all sites.

An alert will be sent out from all station apps linking back to our listen live deep link within the TSM branded apps platform.

A post will also need to go out to all station Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

We will then coordinate with programming staff for on-air updates for who is coming in and what information needs to be shared with our on-air listeners.

Keeping in mind: