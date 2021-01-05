Make a New year's Resolution? Me too. Did you already flop? Me too. Well, at least the genius department at Hamm's beer can relate.

The Minnesota-based Hamm's is offering everyone the chance to win one of 50 “broken-resolution preparedness kits” for when you break your New Year’s promises. They’re called Hammergency Kits and we couldn't be more thrilled.

The Hammergency Kit includes a six-pack of Hamm’s beer (of course) and five pounds of “restaurant quality” bacon, all inside a Hamm’s-branded cooler.

"We made the Hammergency Kit for some tried-and-true indulgence, but we also made it because it’s fun and quirky, and we want to head into the new year focusing on the simple things that make us happy." ~ Hamm’s Marketing Manager Trisha Bakshi

Hey Hamm's...could you throw in a pair of drawstring stretchy pants?

Hamm's reminds everyone not to share this with someone who is not yet 21 years of age.

You can enter to win a kit at Hammergency.com through January 13th. You know you want this so here's the link for your chance at one of 50 Hammergency Kits. Good luck!

By the way, this isn't the first time Hamm's decided to have a little fun with marketing. According to Fox News, after a hidden stash of Hamm;s from the 1980's was discovered in a Washington state library, the beer maker offered 30 cases of free (and much fresher) Hamm's to anyone who could help identify who should've been working instead of drinking on the job. Well played, Hamm's.