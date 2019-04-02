Breadico Pizza: Where Can I Find It?

When pizza tastes this good how can you not see it continue among the local choices of the Sioux Falls pizza stage.

I'm so glad that Sioux Falls Business pushed this out. Breadico pizza is making a comeback. The store that offered melt-in-your mouth cinnamon swirl bread and so many other hand made artisan favorites is about to roll out the dough in a new location.

Sioux Falls Business reports that the new shop will be next to Caribou on South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Since closing his store, David Napolitano has continued to provide bread lovers with deliveries to other Sioux Falls restaurants and retail locations.

Start choosing your toppings. Breadico Pizza should be open in the next couple of months.