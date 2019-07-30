Brandt Jobe Returns to Sioux Falls for Sanford International

The Sanford International has announced that last year's fourth-place finisher Brandt Jobe will be returning to Sioux Falls for this year's event.

Jobe, 53, has participated in all PGA major tournaments throughout his career. He has played on the PGA Tour Champions since 2015 and holds one win on the Champions Tour. Jobe managed to hold off Scott McCarron and Kevin Sutherland to win the 2017 Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines.

His inaugural appearance at the Sanford International proved to be great in 2018 when he finished tied for fourth overall after shooting -8. The fourth-place finish was his third-best during the 2018 PGA Tour Champions season.

The Sanford International takes place at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls September 16-22. Tickets are available now through the Sanford International website.