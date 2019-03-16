Brandon Valley Sweeps 2019 Class AA Basketball Championships

Brandon Valley entered Saturday night with a chance to walk away with a basketball championship for both its girls and boys teams. They did so.

The Brandon Valley girls jumped out early on the Lincoln Patriots and controlled the entire pace of the game en route to a 60-40 championship victory. It's the first state championship for Mark Stadem since 2011 and the second overall girl's basketball title for the school.

O'Gorman and Brandon Valley put on a show in the nightcap that ended the basketball season. The two teams exchanged the lead 13 times and were tied seven other times. Brandon Valley pulled away outscoring the Knights by nine points in the fourth quarter to win 54-47. This is the first state championship for the Lynx in Class AA since 1998, and the first under head coach Brent Deckert.

Class AA Girls

Championship: Brandon Valley 60, Lincoln 40

Spirit of Six: Rapid City Stevens

Spirit of Su: Danica Kocer

All-Tournament Team: Ashley Wells, Brandon Valley Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley Trinity Law, Brandon Valley Michaela Jewett, Brookings Aby Phipps, Harrisburg Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg Morgan Hansen, Lincoln Brooke Brown, Lincoln Mackenzie Miller, Mitchell Tess Limberg, Mitchell Emma Ronsiek, O’Gorman Kyah Watson, RC Stevens



Class AA Boys

Championship: Brandon Valley 54, O'Gorman 47

Spirit of Six: Yankton

Spirit of Su: Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley

All-Tournament Team: Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg Blair Slaughter, Harrisburg Kobe Busch, Huron Nate Brecht, Sioux Falls Lincoln Luke Ronsiek, O'Gorman Akoi Akoi, O’Gorman Tyler Feldkamp, Roosevelt Dylan Pourier, RC Stevens. Matthew Mors, Yankton Cooper Cornemann, Yankton

