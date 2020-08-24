Brandon Valley ‘SuperRink’ Facility Finds Naming Partner

The Brandon Valley Hockey Association has announced that Orthopedic Institute has partnered with them for an upcoming 37,500 square foot facility.

The "Orthopedic Institute SuperRink" will be the name of the future ice hockey facility in Brandon. Construction is underway on the 37,500 square foot facility that will be home to hockey, curling, figure skating, and open skating. The Orthopedic Institute SuperRink will also have the ability to host non-ice sports such as indoor soccer.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Orthopedic Institute SuperRink - Home of the Brandon Valley Ice Cats," said BVHA Board Member and Director of Marketing Sarah Rasmussen." As the leader in Orthopedic and Sports Medicine care in this region for nearly 50 years, OI is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the South Dakota community. We are grateful to all involved who are working diligently to make the Orthopedic Institute SuperRink a reality."

This new indoor facility will further establish Brandon has a hockey community. Back in 2018, Brandon was one of the finalists in the Kraft USA Hockeyville contest. While the town didn't win the overall prize, they were awarded money to help with improvements for the future. They used that money to help improve the outdoor facility at McHardy Park.

More information regarding the new indoor facility can be found through the Brandon Valley Hockey Association.