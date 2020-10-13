Brandon Valley Schools Updates Student Close Contact Protocols

On Monday, October 12 Brandon Valley, South Dakota Superintendent Dr. Jarod M. Larson sent out an email to district parents outlining the new COVID-19 protocols.

In a nutshell, the memo stated that “if you don't want to risk being placed on Close Contact Quarantine - Mask Up.”

The specific criteria in the email include:

The use of a cloth face covering, or mask is strongly recommended while on Brandon Valley School District facilities and grounds or on district-provided transportation.

The Brandon Valley School District considers close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case if it is determined that you were within 6 feet of the confirmed positive for 15 minutes.

A confirmed case is defined as having confirmation from a healthcare provider or the Department of Health. In the event of a “confirmed case,” individuals within “close contact” will be informed.

Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.

In the event the close contact was protected with a mask/barrier, the student may continue to attend school and related activities if they Remain asymptomatic, Screens daily for symptoms, including prescreening before school and monitoring throughout the day, and are required to wear a mask.

The communication went on to state, “the absolute most critical component of our Covid-19 Response Plan is the Cooperative Partnership with parents/guardians, staff, and students, where individuals commit to 1.) Stay home if sick, 2.) Practice good hygiene including hand washing and sanitizing 3.) Practice social distancing where possible.”