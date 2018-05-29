The high school sports season is on the verge of ending and Brandon Valley and Bon Homme/Scotland have added another title to their trophy case.

Saturday afternoon and evening saw an impressive performance by the Brandon Valley Lynx in the state A high school baseball tournament. The Lynx, who entered the tournament as the 5th seed, appeared to have an uphill battle having to face the defending champion Roosevelt Rough Riders in the first game of the day. Faced with Roosevelt having bases loaded and a chance to win in the 7th, the Lynx held strong and managed to get Roosevelt's Gus Radel to pop out to secure the 5-2 victory.

Standing in front of a Lynx championship was fellow ESD member Pierre. The Lynx won their first ever state baseball championship by defeating the Governors 5-2.

Class B wrapped up a bit delayed on Tuesday night following a quick rain shower at Sioux Falls Stadium, but it was Bon Homme/Scotland who powered their way to a 7-5 win over West Central. Much like Brandon Valley's semifinal victory over Roosevelt, Bon Homme/Scotland was able to hold off a bases loaded situation for West Central in the 7th inning to secure their first Class B baseball title since 2011.

The high school sports season wraps up next week with all classes of girls golf, along with Class B boys golf.