UPDATE:

Well, the final round of the Jeopardy Teen Tournament is over, and Ryan Presler the 8th grader from Brandon, South Dakota that was battling it out against two other teens from across the country for the right to be crowned the teen tournament champ now has 50,000 new reasons to be a fan of the show.

Presler ended up taking home the second place prize on Friday's Jeopardy Teen Tournament in Culver City, California.

KSFY TV is reporting that Presler is now is now $50,000 richer after matching wits with a with a senior from Oregon and a junior from Florida in the two-day final.

When day two of the competition was complete, Presler ended up with nearly $43,000, good enough for second place in the teen tournament.

Congrats Ryan! Thanks for making all of us here in the Sioux Empire proud!

ORIGINAL STORY:

Ryan Presler the Brandon, South Dakota 8th grader that is currently in a heated battle with two other teens in the final round of the Jeopardy Teen Tournament crossed another major hurdle on Thursday.

KSFY TV is reporting that Presler continued to show off his intellect on day one of the two-day final. At the completion of day one, Presler had the second highest total, finishing the round with just shy of $16,000.

It all comes down to Friday, (June 28), the deciding day, when the final round of the Jeopardy Teen Tournament is played at Sony Studios in Culver, City California.

Ryan is getting dangerously close to being able to walk away with the shows top prize. Just how nervous do you think his family and friends are right about now? Hello!

Presler has already assured himself of making at least $25,000! He could up that dollar amount to $50,000 should he finish in second place. And if Ryan's journey on Jeopardy has him crossing the finish line in first place, our local Sioux Empire star from Brandon will bring back home $100,000 cash!

You can see how it all plays out Friday at 3:30 PM on KSFY TV.

