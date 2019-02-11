Brandon, Lennox, and Canton Among South Dakota’s Safest Cities

Here's a tip of the hat to the fine folks who keep our towns and cities safe. Your efforts are paying off. Using a little science and a whole lot of data, Homesnacks published a report this week about the safest cities in South Dakota.

They analyzed 28 cities in the Rushmore State with a population of more than 2,000 using the latest FBI crime data. This was their fifth time ranking the safest cities in South Dakota.

Here are the top 10:

Brandon

2. Lennox

3. Lead

4. Madison

5. North Sioux City

6. Brookings

7. Canton

8. Summerset

9. Sisseton

10. Winner

The results also found that the most dangerous city in South Dakota is Rapid City, where residents had a 1 in 22 chance of being the victim of a crime.

You can find the method of data at Homesnacks and why they used only communities that have over 2,000 in population. It simply looks at where crimes occurred most frequently, based on a city's population.