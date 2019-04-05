Brandon Cheer and Dance Team Heading to Dance Worlds Competition

For the first time ever a group of immensely talented dancers from Brandon will be heading to the U.S. All-Star Federation's Dance Worlds competition . The senior team from Dynamic Cheer and Dance in Brandon are heading to Orlando, Florida for this world-class event going on April 24 through 29.

These dancers will be competing against the best teams from around the world in categories including pom, hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary-lyrical style.

To help with the costs of travel to this competition, the Dynamic Booster Club is having a Spring Pop Up Shop & Bake Sale, Saturday, April 6, from 9 AM to 2 PM at Brandon Valley Lutheran Church (600 Holly Boulevard) in Brandon.

Over 40 vendors will be there for you to browse through and do a little spring shopping. The bake sale will feature a wide variety of homemade goodies to tempt you. Plus there will be coloring activities for kids and there's a rumor the Easter Bunny will make an appearance! You can even have lunch from one of the food vendors in the parking lot.

Support these hard working and talented young women as they head to this international event and make their city and this area proud!

For more information, call 605-582-8999, see Dynamic Cheer and Dance online and on Facebook .