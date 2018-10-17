Bradley Jr. Grand Slam, Bellinger Walk-Off, Red Sox & Dodgers Win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. didn’t let his demeanor change this season, even as fans begged Boston to trade him during a miserable first-half slump. Tuesday the centerfielder showed the world the biggest swing of his career.

Bradley belted a grand slam for his second big hit in the AL Championship Series helping the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 8-2 on Tuesday for a 2-1 series lead. His low-key personality was on display as he rounded the bases without the hint of a smile. He greeted his screaming, excited teammates at home plate with one small jump and a few high fives.

“One of my coaches back in the day ... said: ‘No one should ever know whether you’re winning or losing. Kind of keep the same temperament. That way, it will allow you to put some perspective into things,’” Bradley said. “And I kind of took that to heart.”

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with Boston’s Rick Porcello opposing Charlie Morton.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — By the time Manny Machado rounded third base the Los Angeles Dodgers had already started streaming out of the dugout. After more than five hours of tension-filled baseball they were certainly eager to celebrate.

Cody Bellinger singled home the winning run with two outs in the 13th inning Tuesday night to give Los Angeles a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece. The slumping Bellinger, who began the night 1 for 21 in these playoffs, was chased all the way into left field by teammates. Even manager Dave Roberts ran out to congratulate his outfielder, who got soaked with a Gatorade shower.

It was the fourth extra-inning postseason game in Dodger Stadium history, and the home team’s first such win since beating Philadelphia in Game 4 of the 1978 NLCS.

The League Championship Series continues today on ESPN 99.1 beginning at 3:00 PM.

