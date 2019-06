Mark it down, this is one concert you won't want to miss!

Country Superstar Brad Paisley will be making a stop at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Friday, July 12 as part of his World Tour.

Tickets for the show are available at the Tyson Events Center website or call the Box Office at 1-855-333-5771.

Special guests for this fantastic show will be Scotty McCreery and Riley Green.