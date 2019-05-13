Brad Keselowski Wins NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Saturday night (5/11) it was NASCAR Cup racing under the lights in one of my favorite towns, Kansas City. It was the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Brad Keselowski came on strong at the end of the race to capture the win in overtime during a two lap shootout. The race went four laps longer than scheduled.

Keselowski raced hard to the finish line beating the second place finisher by 2/10's of a second. Keselowski had a great advantage in his favor, and that was really fresh rubber from a pit stop under caution about 25 laps earlier.

The win was Keselowski's third of the season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. That ties him with Kyle Busch for the most this year in the series.

The second place finisher is a huge story too. It was Alex Bowman coming in second for the third straight race, following second-place runs at Talladega and Dover.

Erik Jones ran third, followed by Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer. See where your driver finished.

Kevin Harvick led the most laps after being out front 105 of the 271 laps. But an unscheduled pit stop and going a lap down took away his chances of winning.