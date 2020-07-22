The Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire has announced that the annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic will be returning for its fifth year. This year, the event will be featuring returning celebrity guests rising star Devin Clark UFC Fighter, Professional Bodybuilder Austin Kjergaard, Professional Fisherman Tommy Skarlis, and Tom Allstot 1977 Boys Club Boy of the Year according to a recent press release.

Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, who will not be attending his first Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic, is still dedicated to making an impact both on and off the field. “Helping to support children and adolescents, especially kids at the Club, is important to me. I’m sad to have to miss this year but I look forward to future events,” said Reiff. Clark stated,

“I am extremely excited to help out and support the Boys & Girls Club, especially through golf and fishing! Making an investment in children is the best investment we can make for our future and the Boys & Girls Club is creating those Great Futures every day.” - Devin Clark UFC Fighter.

The fundraiser will take place at the Lake Poinsett area with a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Region Golf Club and a celebrity walleye tournament at Lake Albert. Each event will be followed by a celebrity after-party at Lake Region Golf Course.

More events have been added this year including a concert featuring local musician Denham with Soleil taking place a Smokin’s on the Lake on Friday, July 24th at 9:00 pm, and a Sugar Scrub Make & Take Event at Lake Region Golf Club on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 am. Proceeds from all events benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.