Boy Scouts ‘Scouting for Food’ Campaign Now Underway

Hey, if you notice a plastic bag that has been left on your door this week, don't toss it out. It wasn't something that just recently blew up from Nebraska courtesy of all the windy days we've had.

Chances are this bag was left at your home by a local Boy Scout here in the Sioux Empire as part of their "Scouting for Food" program now underway.

KSFY TV is reporting the annual "Scouting for Food" program to help fight hunger kicked off nationwide this week.

Boy Scout troops from all over the country are now in the process of leaving plastic bags on neighborhood doors as part of an effort to solicit donations for canned food items. All the non-perishable food items they collect over the next few days will be given to local food banks just in time for Thanksgiving.

So check your cupboards right now for a few extra cans of soup, beans, or anything else you can spare to help feed the hungry in our area this holiday season.

Scouts will be out and about this Saturday (October 26), picking up all the bags they find, that are filled with food.

A big thank you needs to go out to our friends at Hy-Vee and Edward Jones Investments who are two of the major sponsors of the 2019 "Scouting for Food" campaign.

Source: KSFY TV