Both SD and ND See Big Jump in Population

As preliminary U.S. Census data continues to trickle in, it's clear that both North and South Dakota saw big jumps in terms of population.

It's been no secret that both states have seen a large amount of growth over the past ten years, but one state shot into the top five in the U.S. in terms of fastest-growing states.

According to Dakota News Now, the Mount Rushmore state saw nearly a 9 percent increase in population between 2010 and 2020. The state's population is now at 886,667, up from 814,000 in 2010.

While South Dakota saw a large increase in population, in the state of North Dakota the gains were even greater. The Peace Garden State saw a population increase at around 16 percent over the last decade. It added roughly 106,000 people since 2010, bringing the total population to 779,094.

The top five fastest-growing states in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census were Utah (18.4 percent), Idaho (17.3 percent), Texas (16 percent), North Dakota (15.9 percent), and Nevada (15 percent).

While North Dakota and South Dakota are growing at a healthy rate, the Midwest as a whole is seeing a slow increase in population.

U.S. Census Population Division Chief, Karen Battle explained the data:

It showed that actually the Midwest and the Northeast, their growth overall was 3% or 4% over the last decade. And that’s in comparison to the South and the West where we saw about 9.2% and 10.2% growth. -U.S. Census Population Division Chief, Karen Battle

