Boston Market Frozen Food Recall After Glass, Plastic Found

If you recently purchased any Boston Market frozen meals, you might want to throw them out because a press release from the USDA confirms 86 tons (or 173,376 pounds) of Boston Market frozen meals, made by Bellisio Foods, are being recalled as they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The Boston Market Home Style Meal with a BBQ boneless porkrib shaped patty and mashed potatoes are the ones that are being recalled. According to Fortune , consumers who have the frozen meals should look for the establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package. They are stamped with the best by date of 12/07/2019 and lot code 8341 or a date of 01/04/2020 with lot code 9004. Also affected are meals with the best buy date of 01/24/2020 and lot code 9024 or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046.

Source: Fortune