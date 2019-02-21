Bombastic Rockers Hairball Added to Sioux Empire Fair Lineup

The Sioux Empire Fair has announced the return of HAIRBALL to the Sioux Empire Fair on Sunday, August 4, 2019. The show is FREE with paid fair admission on the Campbell’s Main Stage! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

It's a great addition to the Sioux Empire Fair. For fans who have seen them already, Joe, Kris Vox, and Bobby lead the band through a mind-blowing and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. These rock & roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time while adding their own style and flair that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing.

In addition to Hairball , other acts already announced are comedian Jeff Foxworthy and country singer Keith Urban.

The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair will run Friday, August 2through Saturday, August 10. For more information and details leading up to the event, visit the SiouxEmpireFair website.