UPDATE: Body Found Monday Morning in Ditch West of Sioux Falls

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt of Sioux Falls according to gowatertown.net.

Police are attempting to come up with clues as they continue to investigate a homicide case reported late Monday morning (August 3) west of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a farmer checking on his cattle around 11:00 Monday morning discovered a body lying in the ditch near 265th Street and 464th Avenue.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips, told Dakota News Now, the victim died from gunshot wounds that don't appear to be self-inflicted.

At this time, authorities believe the incident may have happened as early as Sunday night (August 2).

Authorities could use the public's help with clues as they try and piece details of the crime together.

Should you have information that could aid their search, you're asked to please contact the police via the Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers Hotline at 877-367-7007.

More information regarding the homicide as it becomes available.

Source: Dakota News Now