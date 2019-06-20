Body Found At Falls Park in Sioux Falls

A body was discovered around 7 pm Wednesday evening in the area of Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls Police are trying to identify a body that was discovered on the east riverbank of the Big Sioux River just north of the Farmers Market which is located just across the road from the Stockyard Ag Expieriance Barn on the north side of Falls Park.

Sergeant Robert Forster of the Sioux Falls Police Department stated that a couple of fishermen reported the body to authorities. An investigation is now underway to determine the person's identity and their cause of death. Forster adds there is no danger to the general public.

Police say further information on this case will be released later this morning during the daily police briefing.