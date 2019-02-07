Two of the biggest names in journalism and a part of our nation’s history will be speaking in Sioux Falls.

Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies announced that free tickets for the Boe Forum on Public Affairs featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will be available beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 8.

The event will be held March 19, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Elmen Center. augie.edu/boetickets

In the early 1970s, Woodward and Bernstein broke the Watergate story for The Washington Post, leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon and setting the standard for modern investigative reporting, for which they and The Post were awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Throughout their respective award-winning careers, both journalists have authored numerous books, and have provided commentary and reporting on government and politics.

The 2019 Boe Forum will address “Power, the Press and the Presidency.” The First Amendment to the Constitution states that no one may restrict the freedom of speech or of the press. In the era of news, fake news and the role of journalism in democracy, the topic of objective news reporting in American society has been at the forefront of many academic and political discussions.

Source: Augustana University