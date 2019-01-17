Bob Seger Ready for Sioux Falls Concert

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will embark on a final tour and will include the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Tickets are on sale NOW at the Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office or LiveNation.com .

After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. Seger was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Thankfully, Seger decided to do a final tour. He contemplated hanging it up after a ruptured disc in his back interrupted his tour last year. He told the Detroit Free Press that he wouldn't go back on the road until he was 100%. That time has come and Seger, along with his longtime Silver Bullet Band will be ready when the doors to the PREMIER Center open on the 26th.

Setlist from the opening night of this tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan in November of 2018.

Face the Promise Still the Same Fire Down Below Mainstreet Old Time Rock and Roll The Fireman’s Talking Shame on the Moon Roll Me Away Come to Poppa Her Strut Like a Rock You’ll Accomp’ny Me We’ve Got Tonight Travelin’ Man/Beautiful Loser Turn the Page I’ll Remember You Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man Against the Wind Hollywood Nights Night Moves Rock and Roll Never Forgets