Board Reviews School Boundary Alternatives

In December of 2019, a 30-member task force began their meetings and established guidelines for setting the new school boundaries. Those guidelines include creating schools that are diverse, use natural boundaries where possible, resulting in inefficient use of resources and keep student safety as a top priority.

Now after meeting in three sessions, the task force is inviting the community to offer input at a series of boundary engagements.

In phase-2 of the play, the task force will present a proposal to the Sioux Falls School Board in April. It won't be until sometime in June that the board will vote and finalize the new school boundaries.

The District will be growing as the new Ben Reifel middle school will be located in the southeast part of the city. And the new Thomas Jefferson High School is set to open in northwest Sioux Falls.

