Board of Regents Approve $4 Million Wrestling Facility for SDSU

There is big news on the campus of South Dakota State as a brand new wrestling facility is on the way after an announcement from the school on Friday.

The Board of Regents approved a $4 million wrestling facility that not only will be state of the art but will provide so many benefits to the surrounding area.

According to the release from the University, "pending final approval by the South Dakota Legislature, construction of the two-story structure is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2021."

Additionally, the release said that "it will feature four competition mats, plus a strength and conditioning area, locker rooms, team room, coaches' offices and spaces for academics and nutrition."

Over the last decade, SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell, the administration in the athletic department, and the entire University deserve a lot of credit for the fundraising efforts across the sports spectrum.

This facility and project is fully funded by boosters of South Dakota State University.

They have seen vast improvements in their facilities and it has coincided with a lot of success on the field of play as well.

Not only are they benefitting from a new wrestling facility, but they also have seen a new indoor track facility, a remake of their football stadium, and other improvements throughout the athletic department.

For more information on the new wrestling facility, Jackrabbit Athletics, and schedules for all teams, you can visit their website.