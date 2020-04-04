Board Games Are Making a Comeback

Let's face it, we don't play board games like we used to. There's too much going on these days, am I right? If you're anything like me, all of your board games are stacked somewhere in the closet, maybe seeing the light of day a few times a year at best.

The past month has changed all that. Now that many of us are home with our families more than ever before, we are finally digging out our favorite games from years past again. Sales of board games, card games and puzzles are soaring right now, and with another month or two of staying at home, experts expect that trend to continue.

Of course, you have the classics: Monopoly, Shoots and Ladders, Boggle, Pictionary, and my personal favorite as a kid; Hungry Hungry Hippos! But if you're looking to change things up, there's plenty of new ones to choose from too. From Five Second Rule to How To Rob A Bank, there's something for all age groups. Plus, if it keeps you from staring at a screen for an hour or two, that can only be a good thing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app