Board Games Are Back and Bigger Than Ever at Siouxland Libraries

Board games were an important part of many a Christmas when my two siblings and I were kids. Almost every year Santa would bring the hot new board game and we'd spend a significant portion of the Christmas holiday playing it. Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, Yahtzee, Game of Life, and so many more filled hours and hours of our free time.

So for me and many others board games have always been a "thing". For millennials and others, they are a "thing", now.

I am amazed and heartened when I hear my friend Debbie tell me about her two sons Eric and Mason's latest weekend board game gathering. These guys are in their early to mid-twenties and get together with their friends almost every weekend to play a variety of board games.

If you're new to board games, or want to be, this Saturday, April 27, at the Downtown Library (200 N. Dakota Avenue) in Sioux Falls, from Noon to 4 PM, a Board Game Bonanza is going on!

This special event is meant to highlight a new collection of board games which will soon be available for checkout. The library staff will be teaching some familiar games and introducing some new favorites.

It's an afternoon of fun for all ages which will include, game playing, crafts, activities, and prize drawings. You don't need to pre-register, but if you need more information, you can call the Downtown Library at 605-367-8700.

Source: Siouxland Libraries