Blunt, South Dakota Flood Warning, Berm Surrounds City

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Blunt area until 7:30 PM Saturday evening.

Blunt Mayor Bryce Chambers says efforts to protect the town from the rapidly rising Medicine Creek are working so far. Jody Heemstra of Dakota Radio Group talked with the Mayor. "Water is receding on the east side of town. The west side of town is seeing water rising slightly but the diversion channel we built a few years ago is taking the overflow."

Chambers says so far, no buildings in Blunt have flooded. "It's an agricultural community. These people have stepped it up big time around here", Chambers said.

Meanwhile the Pine Ridge Indian reservation that has seen heavy snowfall along with rain and rapid snow melt this spring is seeing overland flooding. The flood waters have damaged roads and broken water lines.

Tribal officials said at least three people with medical problems died before ambulances slowed by floodwaters could get to them.

Source: Jody Heemstra of Dakota Radio Group