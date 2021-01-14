Blizzard Warning Issued For Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

The National Weather Service In Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect from 6:00 pm Thursday night until 6:00 pm Friday night. Also, a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from 12-noon today until 12 midnight tonight

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

NWS Sioux Falls

Blizzard conditions expected with snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds will be gusting as high as 60 mph.

Portions of east-central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west-central Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel have a winter survival kit with you. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

NWS Sioux Falls

Forecast for the Sioux Falls area from the NWS in Sioux Falls:

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 7 am, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 30 by 5 pm. Windy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 11 pm. Low around 24. Windy, with a north northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Snow, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 1 pm. High near 27. Windy, with a north northwest wind of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app