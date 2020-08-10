‘Blast From The Past’ Car Show In Dell Rapids

How did I miss this great show in past years? On Sunday, August 9, 2020, The Blast From The Past car show was held in the Dell Rapids City Park and it did not disappoint.

There were probably 200 cars in attendance and many more people looking at all the polished paint (and some not so polished) and chrome beauties that filled up the park on the banks of the Big Sioux River.

When I go to a car show, I specifically look for one-of-a-kind and otherwise not very popular cars, but ones that are still special in other ways besides popularity. This show in Dell Rapids had many that I will showcase in the gallery below.

Big thanks to all the owners and spectators who came out on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.