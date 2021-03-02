Billups Out as Denver Head Coach After 5 Seasons

The University of Denver Pioneers are making some changes in their Athletic Department and that includes going in a new direction as head coach for their men's basketball team.

On Monday, Denver fired Rodney Billups after five seasons as their head men's basketball coach.

During his tenure as head coach, Billups compiled a record of 48-94 and was never able to garner the success as a head coach as he did during his playing days at Denver.

During the 2020-2021 season, Denver went 1-13 in Summit League play and didn't qualify for the tournament in Sioux Falls this week.

Of course, Billups name is well known with his brother Chauncey being an NBA champion and current NBA analyst.

It will be interesting to see what direction they go in as geographically, they should be able to recruit better and win more than they have been able to do.

Even if they are able to improve the roster, it is going to take a good coach in order to turn the tides around and compete in a very competitive Summit League.

For more information on the Denver men's basketball team, their roster, and other news surrounding the University of Denver Atheltic Department, you can visit their website.