Big Sioux Recreation Area Reopens After Flooding

Many parks and recreation areas have been closed after recent flooding. One close to Sioux Falls is open again.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced Thursday that Big Sioux Recreation Area has reopened after flooding forced its closure.

While the closure has been lifted, GFP says that some of the hiking trails are still wet and muddy in places and that visitors should use caution.

Other state parks that are still closed include Lake Herman State Park near Madison, Buryanek Recreation Area on the Missouri River near Platte. Randall Creek Campground is closed for the summer of 2019 however the day-use area and boat ramp remain open and accessible to vehicles.

The Big Sioux River in Moody County, Minnehaha County, Lincoln County and Union County is closed for recreation as is Split Rock Creek, Skunk Creek, and Lake Vermillion in McCook County. A complete list of closures can be found on the GFP website. (The website still lists Big Sioux Recreation Area as closed.)