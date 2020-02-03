The foundation trains any and all types of dogs to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D.), traumatic brain injuries, breathing disorders, and immobility issues. Gail Dickerson of the Big Paws Canine Foundation indicates that a specific type of dog isn’t required for this training because everyone has different needs. "Our dogs can be used for balance work due to nerve damage or lose the use of limbs. We also train the dogs to alert to the CPAD machines if they are not functioning properly," says Dickerson.