Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others.

These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling them. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is advising people to throw these products out immediately!

These muffins were sold under a wide variety of names across the U.S. That includes Walmart and Sam's Club brands like Great Value, Marketside, and Freshness Guaranteed.

Listeria can cause a variety of symptoms. In healthy people who consume products containing the organism, the symptoms they may experience include "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea". These should be short-term and not life-threatening.

However, it can also cause a life-threatening condition called invasive listeriosis. This causes the bacteria to move into other areas of the body outside of the digestive system.

Pregnant women could experience miscarriages and stillbirths. Frail individuals, the elderly, and immune-compromised people could also develop very serious symptoms. Those symptoms usually begin four weeks after consuming a contaminated product, but can show up as late as 10 weeks later.

These products had "best buy" dates marked as late in August or early September, and also, many had lot codes printed on them.

See the complete list of muffin products involved in this recall on the FDA website, at USA Today, or People online.

You can also contact the Give and Go company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information 24 hours a day.

Sources: Food and Drug Administration, USA Today, People online, and Walmart.