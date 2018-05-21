Big Changes Coming to Mount Rushmore

Sounds like there are some big changes coming for Mount Rushmore National Monument in Western South Dakota. According to Kota TV in Rapid City $14 million has been allocated from the federal government to use for upgrades and other projects for the Mount Rushmore monument center.

Some things that are getting attention include replacing the pavers leading to the Grand View Terrace and expanding the avenue of flags. Because of this there may be some interruption in what is normally offered to tourists visiting the monument center.

The Grand View Terrace may be closed to tourists for a period of time but you will still be able to view the mountain face sculptures from a different locations. Also, the evening lighting ceremony will be cancelled during this project. But the faces themselves will be lit nightly.

This work is estimated to start the fall of 2019 and be completed the spring of 2020.

See Also: