Big Changes Coming to Falls Park

Falls Park is about to undergo some big changes that will potentially give the signature Sioux Falls destination a new, revamped look.

According to Dakota News Now, the city of Sioux Falls is considering re-design proposals from several different firms that would give a new look and feel to the city's iconic park.

The competing firms will have 3 months to submit their proposals for the changes they would make to Falls Park. Once the winning proposal is decided on, changes could begin to take place as early as this summer.

Get our free mobile app

City officials emphasize that they will not only be working with the winning firm but also taking the public's input on the future of the beloved park as well.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney explained that the city has outgrown the park at this point and that many of the walkways and amenities are in desperate need of an upgrade. He also mentioned that the park could use a larger visitor center and that the pedestrian bridge would likely be widened when the new proposal takes shape.

According to the City of Sioux Falls website, Falls Park is comprised of over 128 acres and is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city.

For the full story on when the changes to Falls Park could be taking place, along with the accompanying video, see the article at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: Experience Sioux Falls