Big Blow Coming To South Dakota Tonight

Weather in South Dakota. If you don't like it, just wait five minutes and one thing is for sure. It will change. That's exactly what we have in store for the entire state of South Dakota tonight, the whole MIDWEST for that matter. A front is coming soon, and Mother Nature is just about ready to say 'Hold My Beer and Watch This!'

Jacqui Jarres of The Weather Channel posted on Twitter;

More thank a half million without power in the west after 70+ mph wind gusts at times. Damaging winds spreading east to the N. Plains and Midwest. Be prepared to lose power.

As I write this, it's currently 40 degrees in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with calm winds. It's 63 degrees in Rapid City. Thursday winds for Sioux Falls are projected to approach 50 MPH by lunch hour.

The National Weather Service forecast for Sioux Falls, South Dakota says;

A chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

You know the drill, if it needs to be done outside, today might be the better choice that tomorrow. If you have to care for livestock prepare to make adjustments, and if you spend time behind the wheel of a big rig, keep an eye on the weather.

Again. If you don't like the weather in South Dakota, just wait a few minutes.