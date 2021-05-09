Betting Odds for SDSU and Sam Houston State FCS Title Game

The season has been far from normal for the FCS teams participating in the spring season, but normalcy will be front and center in the FCS title game next Sunday.

South Dakota State defeated Delaware in the semi-finals on Saturday and Sam Houston State rallied in the second half of the other game to move on past James Madison.

With the title game matchup set, the oddsmakers have released the lines for the big game.

Many sportsbooks in Las Vegas have pegged the SDSU Jackrabbits as the favorite over SHSU.

SDSU comes in as a little over a field goal favorite at -4 and the over/under for Sunday's game is 47.

The FCS Championship game will be played in Frisco, TX, and will kick off at 1 PM central time on ABC.

Both South Dakota State and Sam Houston State are looking to capture their first-ever FCS title.

For more information on the FCS Championship game, the two teams, or more news surrounding the sport, you can check out the FCS website.