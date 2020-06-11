Better Late Than Never, Twitter Finally Comes to Its Senses

There's plenty to love and plenty to hate about social media.

It's a great way to stay connected and get information in real-time, but it can also be used as a tool to spread hate and ignorance.

One of my biggest pet peeves about the way some people use their social media platforms is those users who see a headline that promotes a certain point of view they subscribe to and then they hit the 'share' button before taking the time to actually read the story.

I've always believed that if you are going to attach your name to something you should take the time to make sure what your sharing is accurate.

Up until now, most of the social media giants have, for the most part, taken a hands-off approach when it comes to policing content on their sites, but at least one site is trying a new, and in my opinion, a long-overdue approach.

The feature is currently available for Andriod users and only requires clicking on the article, not actually reading it. But it is a step in the right direction.

What I would really love to see on social media is a limit to the number of items you can cut, paste, and share on a daily basis. I want to read what you think and feel, not just another meme or link that has already been shared by dozens of other people on my feed.

These platforms are only as good as the quality of the content we choose to share.