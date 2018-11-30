January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month . Through an upcoming concert, we can support people affected by human trafficking and the organizations that help them.

Bethel Music artists Kristene Dimarco and Hunter Thompson will be performing for the first time at Central Church in Sioux Falls.

Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 7:00 PM, It will be a night of music, praise, prayer, and support of those affected by human trafficking. This concert will directly benefit Marissa’s House, Call to Freedom’s supportive housing for survivors of human trafficking.

We're marking National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by bringing Bethel Music Artists Kristene Dimarco and Hunter Thompson to Sioux Falls for the first time. This benefit concern honors survivors and supports CTF's housing program, Marissa's Project. Get your tickets at the link below.

You can get more information and purchase tickets by going to Call to Freedoms website.