Best Summer Camps in the Sioux Falls Area

Summer will be here before you know it, and the Sioux Falls area has plenty of summer camps to keep those kiddos busy and engaged while school's out. According to The Hood magazine, here are some of the best summer camps the Sioux Falls area has to offer.

605 Ninja: Ninja Warrior Camps for ages 6-14. More information found at 605ninja.com.

Camp Invention: A creative program for kids who love science and learning new innovations. More information found at www.invent.org/local.

Camp On Aqua: A week-long summer camp on Catfish Bay. More information found at catfishbay.com.

Destiny Youth Ranch: Learn about faith, along with basic horsemanship, and ride horses on over 45 peaceful acres. More information found at www.destinyyouthranch.com.

Sanford Power: Train in a team and individual setting in a wide range of sports including Baseball, Basketball, Football, Softball, Golf, and Strength and Conditioning. More information found at www.sanfordPOWER.com.

Washington Pavillion Summer Camps: The Pavillion has a number of fun and engaging camps for kids of all ages. Check out everything they are offering this summer at www.washingtonpavilion.org/summercamps.

YMCA Camp Leif Ericson Day Camp: A two-week-long camp that begins in June and runs through August. Some activities include fishing, music, nature education, games, field trips, and much more. More information found at www.siouxfallsymca.org/ymca-camp-leif-ericson.

For a full look at all of the area summer camps, and to see what might be best for the kid in your life, check out the article from The Hood Magazine.

Story Source: 'hood magazine