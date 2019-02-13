Best Place for a Romantic Dinner in Sioux Falls
Time is running short! Valentine's Day is tomorrow (February 14) and if you haven't figured out what to do, may we suggest a romantic dinner out?
We asked our Facebook fans to tell us where in the Sioux Empire they would take their significant other and we got back a ton of ideas.
Now, disregarding the obvious jokes - "Dollar menu at McDonald's" or "Taco Bell, save the 70 bucks extra to drink" - here are some of the most popular suggestions.
Of course, if you haven't made reservations at some of these locations, you might be out of luck.
- Carnaval Brazilian Grill
- Cherry Creek Grill
- Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
- Crawford's Bar & Grill
- Granite City Food & Brewery
- Grille 26
- Johnny Carino's
- Minervas Restaurant
- Morrie's Steakhouse
- Parker's Bistro
- Spezia Restaurant
- Tinner's Public House
Of course, THE most popular place to spend Valentine's Day dinner? "Home in the kitchen cooking for the one you love."