Best Fishing in South Dakota? Two Spots Are Closer Than You Think

Spend any time in South Dakota and you're sure to hear from a resident about how great the fishing is here. However, they might not give away their secret spot to just anyone.

While most anglers in the Mount Rushmore State are tight-lipped as to where the best fishing spots in the state are, we've got a list of South Dakota's ten best, and two of them are within an hour of the Sioux Falls metro.

With its diverse geography and changing landscapes, the fish are very different depending on where you are in the state. Which area is best? Well, it depends on what kind of fishing you like.

In South Dakota, you can find everything from bluegills, crappie, walleye, and trout to more unique fish, such as chinook salmon.

Wilderness Today recently compiled a list of the ten best fishing spots in the entire state and two of them are right in our neck of the woods.

Lewis and Clark Recreation (just outside of Yankton) was listed as the tenth best fishing spot in the state, according to Wilderness Today. They also mention how abundant walleye are in this area, along with other fish like flathead catfish, northern pike, and white bass.

Number seven on the list went to Lake Vermillion Recreation Area. There you can find a wide variety of fish including bullheads, yellow perch, largemouth bass, and, of course, walleye.

To see the full list and find out where the number one fishing spot is in the Mount Rushmore State, check out the article from Wilderness Today here.

Story Source: Wilderness Today